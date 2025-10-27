Yandex metrika counter

American Airlines flight declares mid-air emergency near Charlotte, lands safely

American Airlines flight declares mid-air emergency near Charlotte, lands safely
Photo: Getty Images

American Airlines flight AA5822 from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Charlotte, North Carolina, declared a mid-air emergency, prompting the crew to issue the 7700 emergency code, a universal distress signal.

The aircraft descended below 10,000 feet as it approached Charlotte Douglas International Airport, one of the busiest hubs in the U.S., triggering immediate emergency protocols, News.Az reports, citing foreign media

Air traffic control gave the flight priority clearance, allowing for a safe and smooth landing.

While the exact cause of the emergency has not been disclosed, no injuries or serious incidents were reported among passengers.

Officials praised the swift coordination between the airline and air traffic authorities, ensuring all passengers and crew disembarked safely despite the urgent situation.


News.Az 

