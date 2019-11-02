American Jewish community affirms importance attached to relationship with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of the American Jewish community have emphasized that they attach special importance to relations with Azerbaijan as they met with chairman of the country`s State Committee for Diaspora Affairs Fuad Muradov in Baku, AzerTag reports.

The American Jewish community members shared their impressions of the meetings they held during the visit and expressed their interest in the history and culture of Azerbaijan.

Muradov highlighted the activities of the Azerbaijani diaspora. He hailed friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the American Jewish community. Muradov lauded the American Jewish community`s contribution to the promotion of Azerbaijan’s realities in the world.

