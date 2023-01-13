Amount of social benefits for low-income families increased in Azerbaijan

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Friday signed a decree on increasing the amount of social benefits and amending the presidential decree dated August 29, 2013 No. 973 "On increasing amount of social benefits", News.Az reports.

Under the decree, the amount of social benefits for low-income families with children under one year old was set at 100 manat ($58.8) per child.

The amendment has entered into force from January 1, 2023.

News.Az