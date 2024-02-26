ANAMA: 112 unexploded ordnances neutralized over past week
26 Feb 2024
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
“During the mine-clearing operations in the Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts 95 anti-personnel and 44 anti-tank mines, as well as 112 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were found and neutralized from February 19 to 25,” Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency said in a statement.
“945.7 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs over the past week,” the agency added.