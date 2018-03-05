ANAMA disarms 1,437 UXOs, 1 anti-tank mine in February

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released information on mine clearance operations and the finding of unexploded ordnance (UXO) in Febru

An area of 8,870,514 sq m was inspected in February 2018. As a result, 1,437 UXOs and one anti-tank mine were discovered and safely disarmed, the Agency told APA.

The operations involved 490 personnel, 136 administrative staff, 6 mechanical demining machines and 40 trained dogs.

A total of 513,640,781 sq m area was demined and 792,609 mines and UXOs were rendered harmless.

During February, the Agency received 9 calls from 102 Call Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 12 calls from the Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and one call from the Mehdiabad Police Department of the Absheron District Police Office.

As a result, 14,425 sq m area was cleared, 995 UXOs and one anti-tank mines (996 in total) were found safely disarmed.

The operations were carried out in Absheron, Agjabadi, Aghdam, Agstafa, Astara, Fuzuli, Ganja, Shamkir, Tartar, Khizi, Sumgayit and Baku.

No mine or UXO incident happened last month.

News.Az

News.Az