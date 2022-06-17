Yandex metrika counter

ANAMA employee injured in landmine blast in liberated Jabrayil

An employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Ruhin Valiyev (born in 1991) was injured in a landmine explosion in the country’s Jabrayil district liberated from the Armenian occupation, News.Az reports citing the agency’s press service.

The incident took place at nearly 09:00 (GMT +4) on June 17, 2022.

According to the press service, the incident took place while the employee was performing his duties.

Valiyev was hospitalized in a regional hospital with a traumatic amputation of his left leg from the ankle. Currently, his condition is stable.

The public will be further informed about the incident, added the press service.


News.Az 

