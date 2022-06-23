Anatolian Eagle-2022: Azerbaijani, Turkish military pilots perform flights (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next stage of the "Anatolian Eagle - 2022" International Flight-Tactical Exercises held in Konya, Turkiye was fulfilled, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

According to the plan of the exercises, the Azerbaijan Air Force’s flight crew, having entered the airspace of the imaginary enemy, successfully accomplished the assigned tasks.

Azerbaijani pilots carried out exchange flights together with the servicemen of the Air Force of the Turkish Armed Forces.

The assigned tasks are successfully fulfilled during the exercises.

News.Az