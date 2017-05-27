Ancient necropolis unearthed in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhy

+ ↺ − 16 px

An ancient 3-ha large Necropolis dating back to Late Antiquity has been unearthed in the Demirchi village of Azerbaijan’s Shamakhy district.

The first archeological finds were discovered during a road construction in the area, APA’s local bureau reported.

The extensive excavations at the Demirchi necropolis began in early May. Upon the initiative of MIRAS Social Organization in Support of Studying of Cultural Heritage, an ANAS expedition led by Professor Gafar Jabiyev conducted the excavation which resulted in the discovery of up to 30 stone graves 50 to 80 centimeters beneath the ground.

The slab stones used as cover are 2 meters in length and 1.5 meters in width. They are 10 to 40 centimeters thick and weigh 150 to 300 kilograms.

Archeologists found glass and metal items inside the graves, including silver bowls under the skulls with pieces of cloth inside. These finds are highly important as they are the oldest samples of cloth ever found in Azerbaijan.

The necropolis is believed to date back to the III-IV centuries AD.

It noteworthy that similar necropolises are common in larges swathes of areas stretching from the Far East to Eastern Europe, which were populated by Turkic peoples.

News.Az

