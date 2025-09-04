Andrew Holness wins third term as Jamaica’s Prime Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has secured a third term in office after his Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) won at least 34 seats in Wednesday’s general election, defeating Mark Golding’s People’s National Party (PNP), which took 29 seats.

Golding conceded shortly after preliminary results were announced, acknowledging the JLP’s victory in what was one of Jamaica’s closest races in years, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

Voter turnout stood at 38.8%, slightly higher than in 2020, with more than 2 million registered voters eligible to cast ballots for the island’s 63-seat House of Representatives.

Under Holness, Jamaica has recorded a 43% drop in killings this year, the steepest decline in decades, credited to stronger firearm seizures and an expanded security presence. While the measures have won support from the private sector and residents in areas like St. James, where killings fell by 70%, human rights groups have raised concerns about states of emergency and alleged illegal detentions.

The JLP also campaigned on fiscal responsibility, job growth, and continuity. Holness pledged to double the minimum wage if reelected, a promise that drew both praise from workers and criticism from business groups, particularly in the tourism sector, which accounts for one-third of Jamaica’s GDP.

Despite the win, Jamaica continues to face challenges of corruption, economic inequality, and declining voter participation.

