Anisimova outlasts Siniakova to reach Australian Open third round

Fourth seed Amanda Anisimova dominated doubles specialist Katerina Siniakova in a thrilling Australian Open second-round match on Thursday, winning 6-1, 6-4 on Margaret Court Arena.

The American described the encounter as "crazy," particularly in the second set where Siniakova mounted stiff resistance, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Anisimova, who rose to prominence last year by reaching the Wimbledon and US Open finals, cruised through the first set in just 35 minutes. The Czech, a reigning Australian Open doubles champion with 10 Grand Slam titles, fought back in the second set, pushing the contest to several marathon games.

“That was quite a tough match. It was getting a little crazy in the second set,” said the 24-year-old, who won titles in Doha and Beijing last year. “Playing against Katerina, she's such a legend. Hearing how many Grand Slams she’s won every time in doubles is just insane. She really gave me a run for my money, but it was an incredible match, and it felt so great to have such a competitive battle out there.”

Anisimova broke Siniakova early in the second set but faced a marathon sixth game that went to eight deuces before Siniakova evened it at 3-3. Another extended game followed, but the Czech ran out of energy as Anisimova raised her level to close out the final two games and the match.

The American now faces 68th-ranked Peyton Stearns, who defeated Croatia’s Petra Marcinko 6-2, 7-5 in the second round. Anisimova is seeking to progress beyond the last 16 at the Australian Open for the first time, and her current form suggests strong prospects.

Anisimova reached her first major final at Wimbledon in 2025, losing 6-0, 6-0 to Iga Swiatek, and followed it with a runner-up finish at the US Open, narrowly losing to world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 7-6 (7/3).

News.Az