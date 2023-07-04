Ankara, Cairo mark new milestone in normalizing ties: Turkish foreign minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

By mutually appointing ambassadors, Ankara and Cairo have marked a new milestone in the normalization of ties, said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"With the joint decision we took today, as Egypt and Türkiye, we mutually appointed ambassadors,” Fidan told a news conference in the capital Ankara with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi.

"At the point we have reached, we have now moved past an important stage in normalization. From now on, our relations will continue to progress rapidly in the political, economic, and all other fields."

Fidan's remarks came after Türkiye and Egypt raised their diplomatic ties to the level of embassies on Tuesday. Türkiye nominated Salih Mutlu Sen as its new ambassador to Cairo, while Egypt named Amr El Hamamy ambassador to Ankara.

The countries’ historical, geographical, cultural, strategic, and religious ties make them effectively inseparable, Fidan added.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt had been at the level of charges d'affaires since 2013.

News.Az