Ankara signals hope for new Moscow-Kyiv talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced Tuesday that a new round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is expected, as both parties acknowledge the importance of dialogue.

In an interview with TRT News, Fidan stressed that the war, now nearing its fourth year, is not just between two nations but has become a global conflict due to international involvement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He reiterated Türkiye’s consistent stance against war and highlighted the immense human and economic toll, with over a million killed or wounded and major cities destroyed.

Fidan pointed to Ankara’s efforts for peace, including the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the 2022 Istanbul talks and multiple prisoner exchanges.

He said ceasefire momentum grew during the Trump administration and recalled his own high-level visits to Moscow and Kyiv.

Fidan added that the June 2 meeting was held in a positive spirit, resulting in an agreement on a new prisoner exchange involving over 1,000 people.

Documents outlining ceasefire conditions were presented by both Russia and Ukraine, and the parties exchanged views on a potential leaders’ summit, he said, noting that they also agreed on the need to reconvene for a next round of talks.

“Given the current conditions and the psychological environment shaped by war, this was the best possible meeting. The key is not to leave the table and to maintain a commitment to a ceasefire and peace. This is our advice to the parties. Whether the table is in Türkiye or elsewhere is not important. What matters is that these parties keep coming together and continue talks,” he said.

Fidan noted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s willingness to host a potential leaders’ meeting, emphasizing that Erdogan is the only leader trusted by all three sides.

“A venue can be found, but as a political leader with a global stance, tested by years of tough struggles, known for honesty, reliability, and professional institutions, no other leader qualifies,” he added.

Fidan also said that a face-to-face meeting between Russian and Ukrainian leaders will become inevitable if progress is made in future talks.

He said US aid to Ukraine under former President Joe Biden is ongoing but expected to end in a few months, after which US President Donald Trump’s decisions could alter the conflict’s dynamics.

News.Az