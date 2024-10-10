Ankara warns of nuclear risks in Russia-Ukraine war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan cautioned that the use of nuclear arms and weapons of mass destruction in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is a possibility that cannot be ignored.

Fidan made these remarks on Wednesday during the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Dubrovnik, Croatia, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media. In his speech, Fidan reiterated Ankara's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.Fidan stressed that Türkiye has steadfastly continued its diplomatic efforts to end the war since the beginning, citing Ankara's role in hosting negotiations between the warring parties, facilitating the operation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and acting as a mediator in prisoner exchanges.He observed that the conflict in Ukraine has exacerbated global polarization.Regarding Russia's participation in the talks, Fidan underlined that a sustainable solution can only be achieved by involving all parties, including Russia, in the negotiations.Fidan said ensuring food security, freedom of navigation, protecting nuclear energy facilities and safeguarding critical infrastructure can help mitigate the devastation caused by the war.

