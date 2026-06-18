Brand New announce 2026 tour for 'The Devil and God' anniversary

Brand New announce 2026 tour for 'The Devil and God' anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

Emo and indie rock band Brand New has announced a 16-date fall tour across North America to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their landmark 2006 album, The Devil and God Are Raging Inside Me.

The newly revealed run marks the band’s first scheduled shows of 2026. The tour is set to kick off on September 29 in Nashville, Tennessee, and will make stops in major cities including Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Denver, and Los Angeles, before wrapping up on November 14 in Phoenix, Arizona, News.Az reports, citing Lambgoat.

The tour announcement arrives as the group continues its return to the stage following a lengthy hiatus.

The band originally stepped away from the spotlight after serious allegations surfaced against frontman Jesse Lacey involving grooming and inappropriate behavior with a minor, which Lacey publicly addressed in 2017. Brand New's decision to reunite has remained highly controversial, with additional individuals coming forward to share their experiences regarding Lacey following the initial reunion news.

Tickets for the 2026 tour dates are expected to go on sale soon.

News.Az