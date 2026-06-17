Mike Myers confirms Austin Powers 4 is officially happening

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Mike Myers has officially confirmed that a fourth Austin Powers movie is in the works, marking the return of both the international man of mystery and his iconic arch-nemesis, Dr. Evil, after a 24-year hiatus.

The major revelation came during Myers' appearance on Trevor Noah’s World Cup Watch Party. When a fan directly asked if audiences would ever see Austin Powers 4, Myers offered a definitive, single-word reply: "Yes!" While the comedian did not expand on production timelines or plot specifics, the brief answer marks the first absolute confirmation for a project that has lingered in rumor mills for decades, News.Az reports, citing Digital Spy.

The unexpected announcement follows hot on the heels of a massive nostalgia wave sparked by a new commercial for telecommunications giant Verizon. The ad featured a mini-reunion of the original spoof spy trilogy's cast, with Myers reprising his role as Dr. Evil alongside returning co-stars Rob Lowe, Seth Green, and Mindy Sterling. In the promotional short, the villains assemble to launch "Menace Mobile," a fictional carrier designed to terrorize consumers with confusing pricing plans as part of Verizon's real-world "Simplicity Plan" campaign.

The original Austin Powers franchise—consisting of International Man of Mystery (1997), The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999), and Goldmember (2002)—grossed over half a billion dollars worldwide and became a foundational pillar of late-90s and early-2000s pop culture comedy. For years, Myers and series director Jay Roach have floated the idea of a legacy sequel, with Myers previously hinting that he wanted a potential fourth film to focus more heavily on the perspective of the villains.

With Hollywood actively tapping into nostalgic properties and legacy sequels, the timing aligns perfectly with audiences looking for comfort-food comedy. While official studio backing, script logistics, and a broader cast list remain unannounced, Myers' swift confirmation officially moves the beloved groovy spy out of cinematic retirement and back onto the development calendar.

News.Az