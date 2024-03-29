Yandex metrika counter

Another 35 families relocated to Azerbaijan’s liberated Fuzuli city get house keys

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Another 35 families relocated to Azerbaijan’s liberated Fuzuli city get house keys

Another 35 families (138 people) relocated from the Garadagh district of Baku to the liberated Fuzuli district have been presented with house keys, News.Az reports. 

The families were welcomed by the employees of the Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani President in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, as well as the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

A total of 666 families (2517 people) have been resettled in the city so far.

News about - Another 35 families relocated to Azerbaijan’s liberated Fuzuli city get house keys

News about - Another 35 families relocated to Azerbaijan’s liberated Fuzuli city get house keys

News about - Another 35 families relocated to Azerbaijan’s liberated Fuzuli city get house keys


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      