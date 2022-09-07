Another group of Azerbaijani citizens returns to liberated Aghali village

Another group of Azerbaijani citizens returns to liberated Aghali village

Another group of Azerbaijani citizens returns to liberated Aghali village

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second phase of the resettlement of former IDPs in Aghali village, Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district has started, News.Az reports.

On September 7, twelve families (a total of 63 people) returned to the village.

The village of Aghali was built based on the "smart village" concept. Modern urban planning standards have been applied in Aghali village. Factors such as smart street lighting, construction of hot and cold-resistant environmental housing, waste management, installation of solar panels are part of this concept.

News.Az