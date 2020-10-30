Another high-ranking Armenian serviceman who committed war crime eliminated

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Army have continued to take measures against Armenian troop, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

“Attempts by the Armenian military units to attack in several directions of the front during the day of October 29 were resolutely suppressed. Having suffered heavy losses in military equipment and manpower, they were forced to retreat,” the ministry said. “As a result of the taken retaliatory measures, another high-ranking Armenian serviceman who committed a war crime was killed.”

“Thus, as a result of the shelling of a car convoy in the defense zone of the 18th motorized rifle division of the Armenian Armed Forces, deputy commander of the 1st field army for weaponry, Colonel Viktor Arustamyan, was eliminated " it added.

News.Az