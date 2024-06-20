Another major highway under construction in liberated Azerbaijani territories – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan keeps successfully implementing road infrastructure projects in the country’s territories liberated from occupation.

The construction of the Khankendi-Shusha-Lachin highway, one of the major road infrastructure projects, continued at a rapid pace, News.Az reports citing the agency.The road in the second technical category, with a total length of 34 kilometres, has a width of 15 meters, and the width of each lane is 3.75 meters.Two bridges, four tunnels, and 73 culverts will be constructed on the road. Drilling is underway at the entrance and exit portals of the first and third tunnels, with lengths of 440 and 1100 meters, and at the exit portal of the second tunnel, with a length of 540 meters.Meanwhile, the project is underway to relocate communication lines.The project, implemented following the "Construction Norms and Rules" under the control of the management of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan, is carried out per the schedule and technological sequence.The necessary amount of labour and equipment has been involved in the timely completion of construction works in the territory.It is worth noting that the Khankendi-Shusha-Lachin highway is one of the road infrastructure projects being implemented in the territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions, which will play an important role in the socio-economic development of the liberated territories.The construction of this highway is a testament to Azerbaijan's commitment to rebuilding and revitalizing the infrastructure in its liberated territories. By connecting key cities and towns in the region, the Khankandi-Shusha-Lachin highway will not only improve transportation but also foster economic growth and social development in the area.

News.Az