Another residential complex for officers commissioned in the frontline zone

According to the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev construction works are being carried out in military units.

On November 27, the Minster of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of Minstry of Defense took part in the opening of another residential complex built for the officers.

All 33 residential and subsidiary premises of the two-story officer dormitory consisting are fully equipped with communication lines. The dormitory meeting modern standards is provided with furniture and other necessary facilities.

Landscaping the courtyard of a residential building and gardening work were carried out. A mini football and a sports town have been built, as well as all the necessary conditions have been created for the effective recreation of servicemen.

The Minister of Defense Colonel General Z. Hasanov got acquainted with the conditions created in the new officers' dormitory and gave relevant instructions to the command of military unit in connection with the improvement of the social and living conditions of the military personnel.

News.Az

