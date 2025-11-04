Another strong earthquake rocks Russia’s Kamchatka

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula early Tuesday, according to the regional branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Geophysical Service.

The quake occurred at 6:28 a.m. GMT, with its epicenter located 154 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 16.9 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Tremors in the regional capital were felt at an estimated magnitude of 3.

The region continues to experience seismic activity following the powerful July 30 earthquake — the strongest since 1952 — which registered a magnitude of 8.8. On November 3 alone, 57 aftershocks ranging from magnitude 3.5 to 6.2 were recorded in Kamchatka.

News.Az