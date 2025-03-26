Another unindentified drone crashes in Kazakhstan

Debris from an unidentified drone has been discovered in western Kazakhstan, prompting an investigation by local authorities.

Kazakh First Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rakhmetullin commented on the incident, stating that the Kazakh Foreign Ministry would issue an official statement later, News.Az reports, citing Tengri News.

He added that details about the drone's origin remain unclear, with investigations ongoing.

Another deputy foreign minister, Alibek Kuantyrov, confirmed that an investigation was underway to determine the drone's origin and its technical details. "Let the competent authorities, the technicians figure it out. Then it will be clear," Kuantyrov stated.

The incident follows the discovery of fragments of a similar unidentified drone in the Zhanibek district of the West Kazakhstan region the day before. Police clarified that the drone was found in a remote area, far from populated zones. This marks the third such incident in western Kazakhstan, following a drone crash in the Taskala district on March 18 and another in the village of Uyaly on February 18.