Anthropic gains backing from tech workers in dispute with the Pentagon

Anthropic PBC received support from Silicon Valley workers in its growing public-relations dispute with the Pentagon over the military’s use of artificial intelligence.

Two coalitions of workers – including employees of Amazon.com Inc., Google, Microsoft Corp. and OpenAI – are asking their companies to join Anthropic in refusing to comply with Defense Department demands for unrestricted use of AI products, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“We are writing to urge our own companies to also refuse to comply should they or the frontier labs they invest in enter into further contracts with the Pentagon,” a coalition of labor unions and other groups representing workers at Alphabet Inc., Amazon and Microsoft said in a letter posted early Friday.

The letters, and similar support for Anthropic from tech executives on social media, show how a tussle between one AI company and the Pentagon could mushroom into an industry-wide battle over how best to deploy the powerful technology safely.

Anthropic and the US military have been in talks over what exactly the armed forces can do with its tools. The richly valued startup, which has pitched itself as a cautious and responsible AI developer, insists that its products, including the Claude chatbot, not be used for surveillance of US citizens or to carry out lethal strikes without human involvement.

Defense officials have demanded the right to use Claude without restriction, threatening to invoke the Defense Production Act to compel Anthropic to make its products available and label the company a supply-chain risk, a move that would preclude Anthropic from doing deals with military suppliers.

Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei said in a statement Thursday that the company could not comply with the Defense Department request, though it continues to negotiate with the Pentagon. In response, a senior defense official took to social media to accuse Anthropic of putting US safety at risk.

In the open letter posted Friday, workers with groups including Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, the Alphabet Workers Union, No Tech for Apartheid and No Azure for Apartheid sought to connect Anthropic’s stand to employee efforts to get their companies to disclose more about the services they sell to state agencies taking part in President Donald Trump’s deportation push.

“Executive leadership at Google, Microsoft and Amazon must reject the Pentagon’s advances and provide workers with transparency about contracts with other repressive state agencies including DHS, CBP and ICE,” they said, referring to the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Another letter, published earlier this week and signed by Google and OpenAI employees, urged executives to put aside their differences “and stand together to continue to refuse the Department of War’s current demands for permission to use our models for domestic mass surveillance and autonomously killing people without human oversight.”

News.Az