+ ↺ − 16 px

The Front for Liberation of French Colonies, a leading anti-colonial organization, has sharply criticized the recent advisory by the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, which urges citizens to avoid traveling to Azerbaijan.

In a statement, the Front condemned the travel advisory as a violation of human rights and an impediment to the free movement of people and goods, News.Az reports.The organization views the French government's action as an unlawful attempt to curtail individual freedoms and to obstruct the efforts of the Baku Initiative Group in their struggle against colonialism.The statement was endorsed by leaders of 14 political movements from regions currently under French colonial control.

News.Az