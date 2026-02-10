Apple and Google to adjust app stores under new UK rules

Apple and Google have committed to making changes to promote fairness in their app stores, according to the UK competition regulator, which described the move as a "first step" under its stricter oversight of tech giants.

The Competition and Markets Authority placed the two companies under “strategic market status” last year, giving it powers to impose stricter rules on their mobile platforms, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Apple and Google have submitted packages of commitments to improve fairness and transparency in their app stores, on which the CMA is now consulting market participants.

The proposals cover data collection, how apps are reviewed and ranked and improved access to their mobile operating systems.

They aim to prevent Apple and Google from giving priority to their own apps and to ensure businesses receive fairer terms for delivering apps to customers, including better access to tools to compete with services like the Apple digital wallet.

“These are important first steps while we continue to work on a broad range of additional measures to improve Apple and Google’s app store services in the UK,” said CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell.

The commitments mark the first changes proposed by US tech giants in response to the UK’s digital markets regulation, which came into force last year.

The UK framework is similar to a tech competition law from the European Union, the Digital Markets Act, which carries the potential for hefty financial penalties.

“The commitments announced today allow Apple to continue advancing important privacy and security innovations for users and great opportunities for developers,” an Apple spokesperson said.

The CMA in October found that Apple and Google held an “effective duopoly”, with around 90 to 100 per cent of UK mobile services running on their platforms.

A Google spokesperson said existing practises in its Play online store are “fair, objective and transparent”.

“We welcome the opportunity to resolve the CMA’s concerns collaboratively,” they added.

The changes are set to take effect in April, subject to the outcome of a market consultation.

