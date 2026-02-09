Apple’s early 2026 lineup: New iPhones, iPads, and Macs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple is entering 2026 with a packed schedule of hardware and software updates.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the company is preparing to release new iPhones, iPads, and Macs over the next two months, News.Az reports, citing Firspost.

Alongside the hardware refreshes, Apple is also expected to introduce its long-anticipated “Apple Intelligence” features, including a redesigned, AI-powered Siri, before the end of February. While Apple has not officially confirmed any of these launches, the available signals point to a series of low-key announcements delivered via press releases rather than major launch events. Here is what is expected from Cupertino’s early 2026 roadmap.

Apple’s next budget smartphone, the iPhone 17e, is likely to be the first major release, with February shaping up as its launch window. Previous reports indicate that the device could debut globally around February 19, following a similar strategy to last year’s iPhone 16e rollout.

Based on leaks and industry speculation, the iPhone 17e is expected to be Apple’s most advanced entry-level iPhone to date. Gurman reports that it will be powered by the A19 chip—the same processor used in the flagship iPhone 17 lineup—bringing high-end performance to the budget segment. For the first time in this category, the device is also expected to support MagSafe charging. In addition, it is likely to feature Apple’s new C1X cellular modem along with the N1 connectivity chip, enabling Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Thread support.

Despite the upgrades, Gurman says the iPhone 17e will retain a starting price of $599 (around Rs 54,250), matching the iPhone 16e. If accurate, this would make it one of the rare cases where Apple offers significantly more features without a price increase.

Apple is also reportedly tailoring its marketing strategy toward emerging markets and enterprise customers, where reliability and affordability often outweigh cutting-edge specifications. With competition from Google and Samsung easing in the lower midrange smartphone segment, the timing of the iPhone 17e launch could work in Apple’s favor.

March is expected to shift the spotlight to Apple’s Mac lineup. Gurman reports that new MacBook Pro models equipped with the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips could arrive as early as Monday, March 2. These releases are said to coincide with the rollout of macOS Tahoe 26.3.

Current MacBook Pro models using M4 Pro and M4 Max chips remain in limited supply, further fueling speculation that updated models are imminent. The upcoming MacBooks are expected to deliver noticeable performance improvements, while Apple continues development of a more substantial redesign—featuring OLED displays and touch support—planned for later in the year.

Additional Mac updates are also on the horizon. Gurman says refreshed Mac Studio models are likely to follow, along with a new Studio Display and an updated Mac mini. There is also speculation about a low-cost MacBook powered by an iPhone-class chip, aimed primarily at education markets and developing economies.

Taken together, these plans suggest Apple’s Mac lineup is heading into one of its busiest refresh cycles in recent years.

Apple’s iPad range is also due for updates. Gurman says new iPad and iPad Air models are “coming soon,” potentially within the next few weeks. While the external designs are expected to remain largely unchanged, the internal upgrades could be more substantial.

The 12th-generation iPad is rumored to receive the A18 chip, improving performance and enabling support for Apple Intelligence features. Meanwhile, the eighth-generation iPad Air is expected to adopt the M4 chip, bringing it closer in capability to Apple’s higher-end tablets.

The iPad mini may be the only model to see a visible design change this year, as Apple reportedly prepares to introduce an OLED display for the compact tablet.

These updates come as iPad sales regain momentum, driven largely by strong demand for entry-level models. Apple is said to be planning a significant marketing push for the refreshed iPad lineup, particularly targeting enterprise and education customers.

On the software side, Apple’s voice assistant is finally set for a major evolution. After years of lagging behind competitors, Siri is expected to receive a significant AI upgrade with the first beta of iOS 26.4, which is anticipated around February 23. This update will offer developers and users their first hands-on experience with Apple Intelligence, originally unveiled at WWDC 2024.

According to Gurman, the revamped Siri will feature more natural conversational abilities, improved contextual awareness, and a chatbot-style interface designed for real-world use. Further enhancements are expected with iOS 27 later in the year, as Apple focuses on refining performance and stability across its platforms.

If Apple delivers on these promises, 2026 could mark a turning point for Siri—transforming it from a basic voice command tool into a more capable and genuinely useful assistant.

News.Az