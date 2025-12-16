Apple, Google release urgent fixes for zero-day vulnerabilities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple has joined Google in rolling out emergency security updates after critical zero-day vulnerabilities were discovered and actively exploited in the wild on devices and software used by millions of people worldwide.

The announcements come only days after both technology giants addressed previously undisclosed security flaws linked to sophisticated hacking campaigns, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Reports indicate that Google released urgent patches for several high-severity bugs, including vulnerabilities that were already being exploited in its Chrome browser and other software components. One of the Chrome flaws had been used by attackers before a fix became available, prompting an emergency update.

Apple, meanwhile, issued emergency updates across multiple platforms, including iPhones, iPads, macOS, watchOS, and Safari. The updates address at least two zero-day vulnerabilities that security agencies say have been exploited in real-world attacks. The flaws were found in WebKit, the browser engine powering Safari and other Apple applications, and could enable remote code execution or memory corruption through malicious web content.

In Singapore, the Cyber Emergency Response Team (SingCert) urged Apple users to update their devices to the latest software version, iOS 26.2, which includes more than 20 security fixes, among them the zero-day patches. The advisory warned that the vulnerabilities were already being used in targeted attacks, highlighting the urgency of installing the updates.

