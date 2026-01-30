Apple to focus on premium iPhone models in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple plans to prioritize the launch of its premium iPhone models in 2026 while delaying the release of its standard model, as rising memory costs and supply-chain constraints reshape the company’s strategy.

Apple will concentrate production and shipments on three high-end devices for a flagship launch in the second half of 2026. These are expected to include Apple’s first-ever foldable iPhone and two non-folding models featuring upgraded cameras and larger displays. The standard model, tentatively referred to as the iPhone 18, is now expected to ship in the first half of 2027, News.Az reports, citing Nikkei Asia.

The shift reflects Apple’s effort to optimize resources and boost revenue by focusing on higher-margin devices amid increasing costs for memory chips and other materials. The report also noted that the complexity of manufacturing Apple’s first foldable device has added pressure to the supply chain, prompting the company to stagger its rollout.

“Supply chain smoothness is one of the key challenges this year, and the marketing strategy change also played a role in the decision to prioritize premium models,” an executive at an iPhone supplier told.

The report comes a day after Apple posted quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street expectations, driven by strong iPhone demand and a rebound in China. Chief Executive Tim Cook told Reuters that demand for the company’s latest smartphones had been “staggering.”

News.Az