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Apple tops global smartphone shipments in Q1

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Apple tops global smartphone shipments in Q1
Source: Reuters

Apple has led global smartphone shipments in the first quarter, with the iPhone-maker recording 5% year-on-year growth, according to Counterpoint Research, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Apple maintained its position at the top of global smartphone shipments during the first quarter, even as the overall market remained under pressure.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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