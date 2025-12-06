Arab nations reject Israel’s one-way Gaza plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Arab and Muslim countries have condemned Israel’s plan to open the Rafah border crossing in Gaza for exit only, warning it could lead to the mass displacement of Palestinians.

Egypt, Qatar, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and the UAE jointly criticized the move, calling on Israel to comply fully with the U.S.-led ceasefire plan. The plan requires the Rafah crossing to operate both ways, allowing Palestinians to leave or return and enabling humanitarian aid to enter, News.az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Since the October 10 ceasefire, Israel has largely kept the crossing closed, citing Hamas’s failure to return all captive bodies and the need to coordinate with Egypt. Only one captive’s body remains in Gaza, and access has been complicated by the destruction caused by ongoing Israeli bombardment.

The ministers urged that the Palestinian Authority resume responsibilities in Gaza, supporting sustainable peace and the two-state solution with Gaza and the West Bank forming an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The countries also backed the U.S.-proposed international stabilization force, insisting Palestinian self-determination be explicitly recognized before a UN Security Council vote.

