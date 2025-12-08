Yandex metrika counter

Araghchi: ‘3+3’ platform key to peace and stability in the region

Source: News.Az

The 3+3 format plays an important role in ensuring peace and stability in the region, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.

He noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran will continue in the future:

“Today, my Azerbaijani counterpart and I held discussions on the South Caucasus region and the 3+3 format. This format plays an important role in strengthening peace and stability in the region.”

Araghchi also stated that Iran is interested in maintaining relations with Azerbaijan at the highest level:

“We see the same approach from the Azerbaijani side as well. I am confident that these relations will continue to develop. We must never allow any party to harm these ties.”


