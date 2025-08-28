Argentina President pelted with stones during campaign event

+ ↺ − 16 px

Argentine President Javier Milei was attacked with stones during a campaign event Wednesday in Buenos Aires province, ahead of local elections on September 7.

The incident occurred in Lomas de Zamora as Milei addressed supporters from an open-top vehicle. Protesters threw stones at the presidential convoy, prompting security personnel to quickly transfer Milei to an armored car. He emerged unharmed, but a bystander sustained minor injuries. Two individuals were detained in connection with the attack, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni confirmed that no officials were hurt and attributed the incident to Peronist opposition groups, linked to former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. Following the attack, Milei posted on social media: “CIVILIZATION OR BARBARISM… KIRCHNERISM NEVER AGAIN.” Kirchner and her affiliates have not publicly commented.

The September 7 elections in Buenos Aires province, Argentina’s most populous, are a key test for Milei’s government. The ruling La Libertad Avanza party seeks to validate its reform agenda, while the main Peronist opposition aims to challenge the government for provincial legislature seats.

