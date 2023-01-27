Yandex metrika counter

Armed attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran leaves one dead

An unknown gunman attacked the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran, News.Az reports. 

The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement. 

Two security guards of the embassy were also injured while preventing the attack. Their condition is satisfactory.

An investigation is currently underway into the treacherous attack.

