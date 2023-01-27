Armed attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran leaves one dead
An unknown gunman attacked the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran, News.Az reports.
The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Two security guards of the embassy were also injured while preventing the attack. Their condition is satisfactory.
An investigation is currently underway into the treacherous attack.