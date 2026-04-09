Bahrain airport begins gradual flight resumption

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Flight operations at Bahrain International Airport are gradually resuming, bringing relief to passengers after recent airspace restrictions caused widespread schedule disruptions across the region.

Bahrain Airport Company, the airport’s operator, confirmed that select services have restarted following the reopening of the Kingdom’s airspace, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

Clearance from the Civil Aviation Affairs under the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications has allowed airlines to resume flights in a controlled and coordinated manner.

The resumption is being managed in phases to stabilise operations after the period of disruption. Airlines are expected to gradually restore frequencies, prioritising high-demand routes and critical connecting flights.

Passengers planning to travel through Bahrain are advised to exercise caution and check directly with their airlines for the latest flight updates, as schedules may continue to change in the coming days.

News.Az