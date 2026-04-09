Bangladesh pivots to India for fuel and diplomacy
https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/bangladesh-seeks-increased-fuel-imports-from-india-amid-easing-diplomatic-ties-2893579-2026-04-09
Bangladesh is seeking a major boost in fuel imports from India as Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman makes his first official visit to New Delhi. The mission marks a strategic effort to solve Dhaka’s energy crisis while repairing diplomatic ties with its neighbor.
Rahman held high-level talks with India’s S. Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri to expand energy cooperation, News.Az reports, citing IndiaToday.
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The discussions focused on increasing petroleum supplies and stabilizing cross-border energy infrastructure. This move signals a pragmatic shift by the new Bangladeshi government to prioritize economic stability and rebuild the bilateral partnership through essential resource trade.
By Leyla Şirinova