Bangladesh pivots to India for fuel and diplomacy

Bangladesh pivots to India for fuel and diplomacy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bangladesh is seeking a major boost in fuel imports from India as Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman makes his first official visit to New Delhi. The mission marks a strategic effort to solve Dhaka’s energy crisis while repairing diplomatic ties with its neighbor.

Rahman held high-level talks with India’s S. Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri to expand energy cooperation, News.Az reports, citing IndiaToday.

The discussions focused on increasing petroleum supplies and stabilizing cross-border energy infrastructure. This move signals a pragmatic shift by the new Bangladeshi government to prioritize economic stability and rebuild the bilateral partnership through essential resource trade.

News.Az