Armenia 3rd President’s nephew to be released on close to $308,000 bail

Armenia 3rd President’s nephew to be released on close to $308,000 bail

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hayk Sargsyan, the nephew of Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan, will be released on a 50mn-dram (approx. US$307,840) bail.

A capital city Yerevan court of general jurisdiction on Monday granted the motion by Hayk Sargsyan’s legal defender to commute the decision on remanding Sargsyan in custody, news.am reports.

Hayk Sargsyan, however, was not in attendance to the respective court hearing.

He will be released from detention once the aforesaid bail is posted.

Hayk Sargsyan is charged with crimes that were committed eleven years ago: attempted murder, and illegal possession of arms and ammunition. But he pleads innocent.

The first court hearing on this case is set for September 17.

News.Az

News.Az