Armenia abused Lachin road for almost two and half years for illegal military and other purposes: Azerbaijani MFA

“Armenia abused the Lachin road for almost two and half years for illegal military and other purposes. All our calls were neglected and no action was taken to address Azerbaijan’s legitimate and fact-based concerns. On April 23, 2023, Azerbaijan established a border check point on the state border as a mean to prevent the abuse of the road while ensuring rightful, transparent and regulated passage across the border. Despite all the allegations, the check point functioned in an exemplary manner under very sensitive conditions,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in its press release on the briefing for the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan on the latest situation in the region, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan consistently appealed to the Armenian side for the establishment of working contacts between the relevant state structures, customs and border services to ensure that the cross-border passages are facilitated in a smooth manner. These were not reciprocated,” the ministry noted.

“Armenia continued to challenge the very right of Azerbaijan to establish a check point on its border, tried to exploit the International Court of Justice and other instances. Having failed in all such attempts and in view of intensified use of the check point by local Armenian residents, Armenia resorted to an open military provocation on June 15. It put under the risk the residents passing through the check-point, as well the staff of the ICRC which were in close vicinity to conduct a pre-planned medical evacuation operation,” the ministry emphasized.

News.Az