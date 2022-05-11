Armenia accepted the five principles presented by Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev says

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 11, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

During the phone call, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that Armenia had accepted the five principles presented by Azerbaijan in order to normalize relations with Armenia and that Azerbaijan was ready to start negotiations on a peace agreement based on these principles.

President Ilham Aliyev also noted that Azerbaijan has determined the composition of the national commission to begin the process of delimitation and demarcation as soon as possible, and stressed the importance of opening transport and communication lines.

News.Az