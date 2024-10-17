Armenia, as ICC member, must investigate its missile attacks on Azerbaijan’s Ganja: Presidential aide
Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has urged Armenia, as a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), to investigate its deadly missile attacks on Azerbaijan’s Ganja city during the 2020 Second Karabakh War.“On 17 October 2020, the second deadliest ballistic missile strike on Ganja was carried out. Armenia's killing of civilians with a ballistic missile was not a random act or collateral damage, but a deliberate policy of terror and murder,” Hajiyev posted on X, News.Az reports.
“As a member of the ICC, Armenia must investigate these war crimes,” the presidential aide emphasized.
To recap, today, October 17, marks four years since the fifth missile attack by Armenian troops on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja during the 2020 Second Karabakh War.
Throughout the conflict, Ganja endured a total of five missile and heavy artillery attacks (October 4, 5, 8, 11, 17), which claimed 26 lives, including 10 men, 10 women and six children. The attacks injured 175 people, 61 men, 66 women, and 48 children and caused severe damage to civilian infrastructure and vehicles.
Notably, the former so-called “president” of the Karabakh separatists, Arayik Harutyunyan, who was accused of orchestrating terrorist attacks on Ganja's civilian population during the Second Karabakh War, has been detained by the Azerbaijani State Security Service and transferred to Baku.