Azerbaijan detains Arayik Harutyunyan - so-called former "leader" of Karabakh separatists

Azerbaijan State Security Service detained the former "president" of the separatists in Garabagh, Araik Arutyunyan, News.az reports.

He is currently being brought to Baku.

Note that the former “presidents” of the separatists in Garabagh Arkady Ghukasyan (1997-2007) and Bako Sahakyan (2007-2020), the “Garabagh representative” of the Dashnaktsutyun party and the former speaker of the parliament of the separatist regime David Ishkhanyan were detained for their criminal acts by the State Service security of Azerbaijan within the framework of criminal cases initiated against them and taken to Baku.

