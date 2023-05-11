Armenia attempts to expand scale of its provocations: Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
In order to expand the scale of provocations, the Armenian armed forces units using large-caliber weapons and mortars continue subjecting to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s positions, said the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, News.Az reports.
The Azerbaijan Army Units are taking decisive retaliatory measures.