Armenia attempts to expand scale of its provocations: Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

In order to expand the scale of provocations, the Armenian armed forces units using large-caliber weapons and mortars continue subjecting to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s positions, said the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijan Army Units are taking decisive retaliatory measures.


