Armenia blocks possibility of building land connection with Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

+ ↺ − 16 px

“On the Zangezur corridor, as you mentioned, the trilateral statement signed on November 10th, 2020, clearly reflected this. Yes, the word “Zangezur corridor” was not mentioned, but it was said that there must be a connection. A transportation connection between the eastern part of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, with Russian border security forces provide control, must be established. So, that was signed by President Putin, Prime Minister Pashinyan, and myself. So now, Armenia has been violating this provision for more than three years,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the international forum themed “COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan” organized by ADA University.

“ And again, they signed it themselves, and now they want to get rid of that paragraph, but it is not possible. And what they do is just block the possibility of building this land connection with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. This behavior, of course, is very disappointing,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.

News.Az