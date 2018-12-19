Armenia citizen detained at Moscow international airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Customs officers at Sheremetyevo International Airport of Moscow have detained an Armenian citizen who had arrived in the Russian capital city on board a flight from Istanbul, Turkey, according to news.am.

The man had attempted to clear more than 3kg of jewelry from customs without paying customs duty.

Customs officials found 619 jewelry items—stones, including earrings, bracelets, ornaments, and rings—inside the handbag of this passenger.

This Armenian national could be facing smuggling charges under the Russian Code on Administrative Offenses, Rosbalt reported.

