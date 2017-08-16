Armenia citizen dies at Moscow Domodedovo airport
16 Aug 2017
An Armenian citizen died in the early morning hours on Wednesday at Moscow's Domodedovo International Airport, a source within the airport administration said.
The 57-year-old man was to fly to Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan with his daughter, but he felt ill at around 2:45am.
Even though he was taken to the medical office, his life could not be saved; he died of acute heart failure, News.am reported.
The passenger had received lung cancer treatment in hospital, until Monday.
News.Az