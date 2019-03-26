Armenia citizen tries to smuggle watches and ring worth 5 mln rub into Russia

Armenia citizen tries to smuggle watches and ring worth 5 mln rub into Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian citizen has been detained at Moscow Sheremetyevo airport during the customs control of the Los Angeles - Moscow flight, Russian Customs Service's website reported.

The source noted that two undeclared Rolex watches and a gold ring were discovered after checking his hand luggage.

According to the conclusion of the Russian customs expert, the customs value of the detained goods amounted to 4,959,180 rubles, News .am reported.

News.Az

News.Az