Armenia committed urbicide in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil during its occupation - presidential aide (VIDEO)

Armenia committed urbicide in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil city during its 30-year occupation, Assistant of the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said on Twitter on October 20, News.Az reports.

“One may confuse this disturbing view with ruins of ancient Pompei destroyed by a volcanic eruption. No it's even worse. Unlike Pompei this video reflects deliberate human vandalism/urbicide in Jabrayil city by Armenia (“so-called old civilized country ") during 30 years of occupation," Hajiyev said commenting on a video of the city’s ruins.

