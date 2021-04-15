Armenia confuses history with mythology again - Azerbaijani MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

A spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva spoke about the comments made by the Armenian Foreign Ministry on the statements of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“The approach of the Armenian Foreign Ministry is not surprising as Yerevan traditionally voices baseless accusations,” Abdullayeva said. “Unfortunately, the Armenian side, as always, is busy with interpreting what it has heard.”

“Armenia, which has territorial claims to Azerbaijan, is trying to find similar moments in the opinions voiced by Azerbaijani officials,” the spokesperson added.

“As is known, Armenia, opposing the principles of international law, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of international borders, for many years pursued an occupation policy against Azerbaijan,” Abdullayeva said.

“Azerbaijan, on the contrary, supports the normalization of bilateral relations based on the principles of international law and has always held this position,” the spokesperson added.

“Trying to present history as its strong point, Armenia again confuses history with mythology,” Abdullayeva said. “For this reason, the Armenian people have been hostage to these lies and myths for many years.”

“The sooner Yerevan realizes this, the sooner the Armenian people will be able to benefit from lasting peace and security in the region," the spokesperson said.

News.Az

