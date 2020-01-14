Armenia Constitutional Court President questioned in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's Special Investigation Service summoned President of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan to an interview yesterday, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

In an interview with Tert.am, he refused to provide details about the reason why he had been summoned. "A part of the preliminary investigation is confidential, while another part…I shouldn’t say anything at this stage. I would like to know who told you about these investigative actions because all this has to remain confidential," Tovmasyan said.



President of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan is charged with misuse of official powers that has negligently caused grave consequences.

News.Az

