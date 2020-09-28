Armenia continues to bear losses: general and two colonels killed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The explosion on the line of contact killed Major General Arakel Martikyan, head of the Intelligence Department of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Trend reports citing Armenian media outlets.

According to the information, the Armenian army lost two more high-ranking officers together with the general. They are Brigade Commander Lieutenant Colonel Lernik Vardanyan and Colonel Nikolay Haykyan.

It should be noted that the Armenian authorities are trying to hide the real losses. Representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsun Hovhannisyan informed that the death toll has reached 59 people.

News.Az