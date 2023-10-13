Armenia continues to demonstrate disregard for its international commitments: Azerbaijani ombudsperson

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia keeps demonstrating disregard for its international commitments arising from the binding international legal documents that it also ratified, Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva said in a statement on Friday.

The statement came after the explosion of an anti-tank landmine in Ashaghi Veysalli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, which resulted in the death of one civilian and the injury of another one, News.Az reports.

“Unfortunately, within 3 years following the end of the Patriotic War, which has resulted in the liberation of the territories of Azerbaijan from occupation, the number of people who died or got injured by hitting mine exceeded 330, and there are many civilians among them,” Ombudsperson Aliyeva said.

“Armenia, which continues its mine terrorism and disregard for its international commitments arising from the binding international legal documents that it also ratified, as well as our constant calls for sharing accurate records of the location of minefields with our country, aims to kill people. For that reason, mine-contaminated areas take more resources and time to clear, reconstruction and return processes delay, and unmarked mines cause the loss of many lives,” she added.

Considering all of this, for the sake of the protection of human lives and well-being, the ombudsperson called on international organizations and the world community to take a firm stance regarding the serious challenges Azerbaijan is facing.

News.Az